Tree branches and creepers spike traffic congestion at Muthur Junction in Thiruvalla
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Overgrown tree branches at Muthur Junction are severely obstructing visibility, particularly for drivers approaching the traffic signal from the Kuttappuzha side, causing them to notice the signal too late.
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The traffic signal at Muthur Junction provides a very short green light window for vehicles to pass through, exacerbating congestion, especially during school hours.
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The combination of poor signal visibility due to foliage and the limited time to cross the junction significantly increases the risk of accidents.
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Thiruvalla: Overgrown tree branches are obstructing visibility, causing distress to commuters at Muthur Junction. At this five-road intersection, drivers approaching from the Kuttappuzha side are particularly struggling to clearly see the traffic signal.
With dense tree branches and creepers obscuring the view near the signal, drivers only notice it very late. Commuters also report that when the signal does turn green, vehicles are given a very short window to pass through the junction.
Traffic congestion is a regular occurrence on this road, especially during school hours when vehicle numbers surge. As soon as the signal changes, there's a rush of drivers attempting to overtake vehicles ahead and quickly clear the junction.
Commuters highlight that the combination of poor signal visibility and the limited time available to cross significantly escalates the risk of accidents.