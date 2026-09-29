Kottayam: Nearly four years after the Mahatma Gandhi (MG) University dismissed an official in a bribery case, the governor has overturned the action and ordered a fresh inquiry into the charges.

The order came on an appeal filed by C J Elsie, who was dismissed on December 23, 2022, on charges of accepting bribes while working as an assistant at the MG university Pareeksha Bhavan. The governor, who is also the university chancellor, directed that the proceedings in the case be completed within four months. The varsity syndicate, which sought more time for the inquiry, has appointed a subcommittee comprising Rajesh Kumar, K M Mijas and Athira Prakash to examine the case in detail and submit a report.

Elsie was accused of accepting ₹1.25 lakh from a student from Thiruvalla and another from outside the state for expediting the issuance of their MBA provisional certificates and mark lists. She was also accused of taking a bribe from a BA student who had already cleared the course, after misleading her into believing that she might fail and offering to help her pass.

Elsie had been arrested by Vigilance sleuths at the MGU examination wing while accepting ₹15,000 and was later dismissed from service following inquiries by the Vigilance team, a four-member MGU syndicate commission, the registrar and the assistant registrar. She, however, challenged the dismissal, contending that the university had not fully followed the prescribed rules and procedures while taking action against her. Following the governor’s order, Elsie has approached the university, seeking that the period since her dismissal be treated and that she be paid the eligible allowance. The university has referred the request for legal opinion.

Elsie, who rose from peon to assistant at MGU, was a member of the left-affiliated MG University Employees Association. She was expelled from the organisation following her arrest in the bribery case.