Karivellur: The lab at the Karivellur government hospital, which is relied upon by hundreds of people, was closed on Monday. The reason: the lab technician decided to take leave.

The Karivellur Block Family Health Centre has for long been in a precarious state. Not only is there a shortage of doctors, but the services being provided are also dwindling. The situation is such that the lab has to be closed if the lab technician takes leave.

Authorities have failed to arrange for a replacement to ensure proper functioning of the lab when the technician is on leave. The lab typically operates for testing from 9 am to 6:30 pm.

This healthcare facility is relied upon by a wide range of people, including farmers, auto-rickshaw drivers, and weaving workers. However, even for essential medicines, residents are forced to rely on private pharmacies.

Many people from neighboring panchayats frequent this hospital. For ordinary citizens, having to rely on private labs and pharmacies is extremely difficult. While it is common for staff to take leave, as a government institution tasked with ensuring public welfare, it is also the government's responsibility to ensure substitute arrangements are in place, local residents point out.