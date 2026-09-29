Key events in Kerala: Civil Service sports meet, medicine and financial aid distribution on Sept 29
In Brief
Summary is AI-generated
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Several events are scheduled to coincide with World Heart Day, including a walkathon in Kollam and the inauguration of the 'Hrudayam' Project in Thiruvananthapuram.
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The events span a range of activities, from cultural programmes and religious observances to public campaigns and professional conferences, with participation from government ministers and local dignitaries.
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Press Club: Karmashree Award Presentation by Sukumarunni Education Trust, attended by Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Ministers N Shamsudheen, P C Vishnunath. 11:00 am
- Palayam Sathyan Memorial Hall: KSEB Pensioners' Gathering. Minister Sunny Joseph. 11:30 am
- Thycaud Guest House: All India Lawyers' Union Seminar. MV Govindan. 3:00 pm
- Kamaleswaram Convention Centre: Inauguration of the Rashtriya Poshan Maah (National Nutrition Month) under the Nutrition Program. 10:30 am
- KIMS Health Osler Hall: Inauguration of the 'Hrudayam' Project, coinciding with World Heart Day. 3:00 pm
- Poojappura Achutha Menon Centre: Samanwayam Charchavedi Monthly Poetry Meet. 3:00 pm
- Kowdiar Kuravankonam Road, Bhavageetham Prayana Art Gallery: Art Exhibition. 5:30 pm
- Vellayambalam Little Flower Church: Feast Celebration, Holy Mass. 5:45 pm
- Vattiyoorkavu Little Flower Roman Catholic Church: Holy Mass on the occasion of the Feast of St Little Therese. 5:30 pm
Kollam
- District Panchayat Jayan Memorial Hall: Inauguration of the 'Lahari Mukta Kollam' (Drug-Free Kollam) Public Campaign. Ministers Ramesh Chennithala, Bindu Krishna. 11:00 am
- Sakthikulangara Sree Dharma Sastha Temple: Bhagavata Saptaha Yajna. 5:00 pm
- Polayathode National Nagar Muhyiddin Qadiriya Majlis: Gilani Annual Urs (Nearcha), Ratheeb-Dua, and Annadanam (Community Feast). 12:00 pm
- Kollam Press Club Premises: Walkathon organised by N.S. Cooperative Hospital as part of World Heart Day observance. 7:00 am
Kottayam
- Thirunakkara Maidan: All Kerala Caterers' Association State Conference. Public Meeting inaugurated by Minister Ramesh Chennithala. 5:00 pm
- Manganam Mandiram Hospital V C Varghese Hall: P.C. George Memorial Lecture by Sister Joan Chungappura. 10:00 am
- Neelimangalam Juma Masjid Hall: Municipal Ward 53 Meeting. 11:00 am
Kochi
- Ernakulam Maharaja's College Ground: District Civil Service Sports Meet - Athletics Competitions. 8:00 am
- Kadavanthra Indoor Stadium: District Civil Service Sports Meet - Game Events. 8:00 am
- Pathadipalam Kerala Museum: Various programs as part of 'Climate Week India'. Weaving Workshop, Panel Discussion. 10:00 am
- Ernakulam General Hospital Telemedicine Hall: Medicine and Financial Aid Distribution by Jeevan Raksha Charity and Service Society. 11:00 am
- District Court Bar Association Ground: 'Constitution Toons' Cartoon Exhibition, preceding the All India Lawyers' Union District Conference. Inauguration by Justice V.K. Mohanan. 1:00 pm
- Kaloor Kannan Nair Memorial Cultural Centre: 'Anybody Can Sing' – 4:00 pm, Ghazal – 7:00 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: 'Aazhchavattom' (Weekly Roundup) – 5:30 pm, 'Swarakkoottu' presented by Kochi FM – 6:30 pm
Kozhikode
- Mananchira Maidan: World Heart Day – 'A Walk for the Heart' Flag-off by Mayor O Sadashivan. 7:00 am
- Thiruvambadi Sacred Heart Church Parish Hall: State-level Conclave on Farmer Safety and Wildlife Conflict Mitigation. Ministers Shibu Baby John, A P Anilkumar, T. Siddique. 10:00 am
- Karaparamba – Meitra Hospital Road, Canolly Towers: Inauguration of the E-Mitra Public Service Centre and Chess Academy launched by Forward. Mayor O Sadashivan. 10:00 am
- Fatima Hospital: World Heart Day Celebration – Life-saving Award presentation to Omega Bus employees V Ashwin and M S Abhinand by ACP P Pramod. 12:00 pm
- Mangavu Hospital Campus: Distribution of 'Aashwas' Family Security Assistance Scheme by Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (Kerala Traders and Industrialists Coordination Committee), and reception for state and district leaders. K Jayanth MLA, Mayor O Sadashivan. 4:00 pm
- Muthalakulam TBS Building, N E Balakrishnamarar Hall: Release of Thankachan Antony Wayanad's short story collection by K F George. 4:00 pm
- Chavara Cultural Centre: Haasyavedi's 'The Audience are the Stars' Program. 4:44 pm