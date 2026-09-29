Kottappadi hospital in Malappuram expands inpatient facilities, gets 20 more beds
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Kottappadi Taluk Headquarters Hospital in Malappuram is expanding its inpatient facilities by adding 20 new beds, with 10 designated for male and 10 for female patients, from October 2nd.
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This expansion is in response to significant limitations in inpatient capacity, which led to widespread protests and necessitated the demolition of the hospital’s main building, leaving only 26 beds for nearly two years.
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The hospital is also undergoing renovations and infrastructure upgrades, including electrical works, toilet renovations, the installation of a lift, and is being considered for an upgrade to a general hospital, with the aim of better utilising existing infrastructure and increasing inpatient capacity to around 50.
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Malappuram: The inpatient treatment facilities at Kottappadi Taluk Headquarters Hospital are set for a major expansion, with 20 more beds to be added from October 2.
The new facilities are being arranged in the hall above the operation theatre in the new block. Ten beds each will be available for male and female patients.
The hospital’s main building was demolished as part of its expansion plan, leaving it with only 26 inpatient beds for nearly two years.
Around Rs 8 lakh has been earmarked for electrical works, fans, air-conditioning and X-ray-related facilities. Works are also under way to renovate around 11 toilets, while funds have been allocated to install a lift in the old block. With the additional facilities, the hospital expects to accommodate around 50 inpatients.
The expansion is aimed at making better use of the available infrastructure. The hospital has long faced widespread protests over its limited inpatient capacity and the delay in restarting construction
Meanwhile, steps are under way to upgrade the hospital to a general hospital, as announced in the budget.
“Efforts are being made to provide the maximum possible treatment facilities using the infrastructure available at the taluk hospital. Funds have been sanctioned for the basic infrastructure required within the existing facility. The works will be completed quickly and more inpatient services will be started,” said V Rinisha, Malappuram municipal chairperson.