Mannar. The renovation of the Mannar Post Office building remains confined to mere announcements. The building, aged and lacking proper maintenance, is on the verge of collapse. Its overgrown compound wall and leaking roof cause significant inconvenience for devotees from distant places who visit the nearby temple during pilgrimage season. The building was constructed 75 years ago on 10 cents of land purchased by the postal department.

The Mannar Post Office has been operating from this national building, which boasts ample space, since its inception. Tar sheets have been temporarily fitted onto the building's roof in an attempt to curb the leaks. A year ago, Superintendent P P Prasad submitted a letter to the Postal Department, conveying central approval for the construction of a new post office building.

However, no action has been taken so far. It has also been reported that MPs and MLAs have informed the Director of the Kerala Postal Circle regarding this matter. Yet, since then, beyond hollow promises of investigations that only serve to postpone action indefinitely, no concrete steps have materialized.

Despite announcements made over the past year, the issue concerning the replacement of the Post Office building continues to be stuck in investigation.