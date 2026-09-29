Evidence has emerged of an alleged attempt by the previous LDF government in Kerala to derail the Muttil tree felling case in Kalpetta, Wayanad. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case wrote to the Forest Department seeking withdrawal of cases registered against the accused, the Augustine brothers, or requesting that charge sheets not be filed.

V V Benny, who headed the SIT appointed by the then LDF government, sent the letter to the Northern Circle Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) on July 15, 2023. The letter was sent on the instructions of ADGP S Sreejith, who headed the joint investigation team. Malayala Manorama has obtained a copy of the letter.

The SIT sought the withdrawal of 43 cases, arguing that the filing of charge sheets in Forest Department cases carrying comparatively lighter penalties would adversely affect the police cases. Then Forest Minister A K Saseendran had also claimed that the cases against the accused could be settled by paying a fine of ₹500.

Legal experts, however, said that if the accused had paid the fine, the sections invoked by the police, including those related to the destruction of public property, would have become stronger.

Current Forest Minister Shibu Baby John said his office received a complaint alleging a conspiracy at the Reporter TV office in the presence of Nikesh Kumar. The complaint was based on a journalist’s disclosure that he had witnessed the alleged conspiracy.