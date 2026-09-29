The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) on Tuesday announced the possibility of power restrictions across the state between 6.45 pm and midnight due to a shortage in power supply. However, the restrictions may be eased depending on power availability.

According to the KSEB, electricity demand this September has surged by approximately 1,200 MW compared to previous years, as a rain deficit caused by the El Niño phenomenon and persistently high atmospheric temperatures have pushed consumption to record levels.

Despite the current rainy conditions in the state, there has been no significant drop in electricity demand. A power deficit of approximately 600 to 800 MW is anticipated on Tuesday.

The 200 MW of electricity previously available from Madhya Pradesh through a swap arrangement will not be accessible on Tuesday between 6 pm and 8 pm, resulting in gaps in supply. However, the KSEB has managed to secure an additional 50 MW from Haryana.

With electricity demand rising nationwide, the availability of power through power exchanges has also declined considerably.

The situation reflects a growing power supply crisis across the country, with a significant surge in electricity demand further reducing the availability of power through exchanges.

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Nationally, the 12,000 MW deficit previously announced by the Grid Controller of India remains unaddressed. Grid India recently reported a potential increase in all-India demand of up to 5,000 MW and a decrease in wind generation of up to 5,000 MW. Additionally, grid frequency has sharply declined during peak hours in recent days.