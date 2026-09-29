Anthikkad: Students of Anthikkad KGM LP School embarked on an enriching study tour, turning their local environment into a living textbook. This experiential journey focused on learning about the natural heritage of sacred groves and ponds.

Their initial visit was to a sacred grove, which plays a pivotal role in conserving the region's biodiversity. This particular grove is situated within the residential compound of former minister and current MLA K Rajan. K Rajan's mother, Ramani, received the children there.

The children observed the coolness, silence, ancient trees, and diverse plant life of the sacred grove with great curiosity.

Ramani Amma also explained to the children about the rich biodiversity within the grove, including various types of trees, climbing plants, medicinal herbs, birds, and small creatures.

They understood that sacred groves are small forests that have maintained their natural ecosystem for generations with minimal changes. Teachers Nabeela, Neethu, Roshni, and Theertha led the study tour.