Students of school in Thrissur's Anthikkad explore nature from close quarters
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Students from Anthikkad KGM LP School participated in an educational study tour to learn about local natural heritage.
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The tour focused on sacred groves and ponds, with a visit to a sacred grove renowned for conserving biodiversity.
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During the visit, students observed the grove's environment and learned about its diverse flora and fauna from Ramani Amma.
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Anthikkad: Students of Anthikkad KGM LP School embarked on an enriching study tour, turning their local environment into a living textbook. This experiential journey focused on learning about the natural heritage of sacred groves and ponds.
Their initial visit was to a sacred grove, which plays a pivotal role in conserving the region's biodiversity. This particular grove is situated within the residential compound of former minister and current MLA K Rajan. K Rajan's mother, Ramani, received the children there.
The children observed the coolness, silence, ancient trees, and diverse plant life of the sacred grove with great curiosity.
Ramani Amma also explained to the children about the rich biodiversity within the grove, including various types of trees, climbing plants, medicinal herbs, birds, and small creatures.
They understood that sacred groves are small forests that have maintained their natural ecosystem for generations with minimal changes. Teachers Nabeela, Neethu, Roshni, and Theertha led the study tour.