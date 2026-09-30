The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-71 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Thursday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check the complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – DM 925476

(Consolation prize: ₹5,000 for the remaining series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – DF 987969

Third prize: ₹5 lakh – DE 399932

Fourth Prize: ₹5000

0773, 1004,1178, 1524, 2815, 3656 ,3832 4195,4721, 6229 ,6671 ,6750 ,6795 ,7785,7975,8016 ,8158 ,9538 ,9897

Fifth Prize: ₹2000

0572, 0713, 4656, 4895, 6242, 6336

Sixth Prize: ₹1000

0246,1021,1301,1732, 2018, 2056, 2086, 2089, 3361, 3953, 4076, 4374, 4428, 4492, 4574, 4597, 6480, 6648, 7324, 8128, 8332, 8417, 8503, 9046, 9808

Seventh Prize:₹500

0076, 0084, 0392, 0441, 0768, 1043, 1045, 1572, 2245, 2366, 2405, 2447,2716, 2733, 2765, 2792, 2848, 3186, 3426, 3476, 3541, 3572, 3712, 3724, 3816, 3959, 4201, 4220, 4342, 4662, 4697, 4860, 4980, 5058, 5197, 5274, 5282, 5771, 5828 5902, 6188, 6295, 6528, 6667, 6719, 6749, 6932, 7141, 7185, 7706, 7771, 7786, 7998, 8414, 8478, 8526, 8645, 8703, 8750, 8859, 8883, 8890, 8891, 8927, 8954, 9069, 9100, 9151, 9211, 9312, 9330, 9531, 9567, 9664, 9988, 9990

Eighth Prize:₹200

0031, 0060, 0062, 0333, 0369, 0505, 0590, 0788, 0944, 0947, 1221, 1294, 1312, 1378, 1827, 1889, 2020, 2082, 2146, 2159, 2161, 2221, 2267, 2350, 2386, 2409, 2461, 2648, 2890, 2918, 3084, 3138, 3362, 3428, 3602, 3610, 3750, 3868, 3886, 4002, 4101, 4308, 4359, 4554, 4681, 4781, 4847, 4876, 5199, 5223, 5412, 5460, 5772, 5957, 6002, 6037, 6050, 6065, 6098, 6164, 6390, 6502, 6592, 6609, 6631, 6707, 6804, 6913, 7000, 7308, 7391, 7424, 7739, 7797, 7863, 7904, 7927, 8126, 8159, 8167, 8269, 8393, 8415, 8450, 8487, 8517, 8585, 8754, 8870, 9051, 9409, 9811, 9817, 9832, 9854, 9872

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Ninth Prize:₹100

0019, 0047, 0124, 0315, 0397, 0435, 0450, 0509, 0570, 0632, 0644, 0715, 0736, 0798, 0806, 0881, 0906, 0923, 1005, 1060, 1115, 1329, 1406, 1452, 1530, 1532, 1535, 1679, 1684, 1820, 1962, 2007, 2072, 2280, 2470, 2494, 2503, 2535, 2547, 2621, 2717, 2743, 2750, 3002, 3047, 3099, 3128, 3203, 3271, 3341, 3581, 3629, 3686, 3774, 3790, 3802, 3810, 3825, 4015, 4133, 4144, 4164, 4271, 4309, 4347, 4474, 4486, 4501, 4810, 4815, 4837, 5066, 5154, 5191, 5246, 5365, 5484, 5701, 5722, 5751, 5976, 6001, 6036, 6079, 6121, 6192, 6204, 6257, 6515, 6569, 6574, 6666, 6704, 6737, 6859, 6872, 6879, 6922, 7108, 7198, 7218, 7270, 7398, 7480, 7702, 7790, 7891, 7897, 7936, 7949, 7978, 7999, 8100, 8151, 8163, 8234, 8260, 8365, 8391, 8403, 8516, 8593, 8596, 8721, 8731, 8732, 8896, 9062, 9131, 9343, 9384, 9524, 9639, 9696, 9708, 9876, 9915, 9958

Kerala lottery result yesterday: Sthree Sakthi SS-539 result 29.09.2026

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Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.