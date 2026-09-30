Kerala lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-71 result today 30/09/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for DM 925476 | Check complete list | DL-71 Lottery result | Live 3pm
-
'The Dhanalekshmi DL-71 lottery draw results have been announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department.',
-
'The top prize is ₹1 crore, with a 30% tax deduction, and other prizes include ₹30 lakh and ₹5 lakh.',
-
'Winners must claim prizes within 30 days of the draw date and provide valid identification along with their ticket.'
Mail This Article
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-71 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Thursday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹5 lakh.
What you should read next
Check the complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – DM 925476
(Consolation prize: ₹5,000 for the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – DF 987969
Third prize: ₹5 lakh – DE 399932
What you should read next
Fourth Prize: ₹5000
0773, 1004,1178, 1524, 2815, 3656 ,3832 4195,4721, 6229 ,6671 ,6750 ,6795 ,7785,7975,8016 ,8158 ,9538 ,9897
Fifth Prize: ₹2000
0572, 0713, 4656, 4895, 6242, 6336
What you should read next
Sixth Prize: ₹1000
0246,1021,1301,1732, 2018, 2056, 2086, 2089, 3361, 3953, 4076, 4374, 4428, 4492, 4574, 4597, 6480, 6648, 7324, 8128, 8332, 8417, 8503, 9046, 9808
Seventh Prize:₹500
0076, 0084, 0392, 0441, 0768, 1043, 1045, 1572, 2245, 2366, 2405, 2447,2716, 2733, 2765, 2792, 2848, 3186, 3426, 3476, 3541, 3572, 3712, 3724, 3816, 3959, 4201, 4220, 4342, 4662, 4697, 4860, 4980, 5058, 5197, 5274, 5282, 5771, 5828 5902, 6188, 6295, 6528, 6667, 6719, 6749, 6932, 7141, 7185, 7706, 7771, 7786, 7998, 8414, 8478, 8526, 8645, 8703, 8750, 8859, 8883, 8890, 8891, 8927, 8954, 9069, 9100, 9151, 9211, 9312, 9330, 9531, 9567, 9664, 9988, 9990
What you should read next
Eighth Prize:₹200
0031, 0060, 0062, 0333, 0369, 0505, 0590, 0788, 0944, 0947, 1221, 1294, 1312, 1378, 1827, 1889, 2020, 2082, 2146, 2159, 2161, 2221, 2267, 2350, 2386, 2409, 2461, 2648, 2890, 2918, 3084, 3138, 3362, 3428, 3602, 3610, 3750, 3868, 3886, 4002, 4101, 4308, 4359, 4554, 4681, 4781, 4847, 4876, 5199, 5223, 5412, 5460, 5772, 5957, 6002, 6037, 6050, 6065, 6098, 6164, 6390, 6502, 6592, 6609, 6631, 6707, 6804, 6913, 7000, 7308, 7391, 7424, 7739, 7797, 7863, 7904, 7927, 8126, 8159, 8167, 8269, 8393, 8415, 8450, 8487, 8517, 8585, 8754, 8870, 9051, 9409, 9811, 9817, 9832, 9854, 9872
Ninth Prize:₹100
0019, 0047, 0124, 0315, 0397, 0435, 0450, 0509, 0570, 0632, 0644, 0715, 0736, 0798, 0806, 0881, 0906, 0923, 1005, 1060, 1115, 1329, 1406, 1452, 1530, 1532, 1535, 1679, 1684, 1820, 1962, 2007, 2072, 2280, 2470, 2494, 2503, 2535, 2547, 2621, 2717, 2743, 2750, 3002, 3047, 3099, 3128, 3203, 3271, 3341, 3581, 3629, 3686, 3774, 3790, 3802, 3810, 3825, 4015, 4133, 4144, 4164, 4271, 4309, 4347, 4474, 4486, 4501, 4810, 4815, 4837, 5066, 5154, 5191, 5246, 5365, 5484, 5701, 5722, 5751, 5976, 6001, 6036, 6079, 6121, 6192, 6204, 6257, 6515, 6569, 6574, 6666, 6704, 6737, 6859, 6872, 6879, 6922, 7108, 7198, 7218, 7270, 7398, 7480, 7702, 7790, 7891, 7897, 7936, 7949, 7978, 7999, 8100, 8151, 8163, 8234, 8260, 8365, 8391, 8403, 8516, 8593, 8596, 8721, 8731, 8732, 8896, 9062, 9131, 9343, 9384, 9524, 9639, 9696, 9708, 9876, 9915, 9958
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Sthree Sakthi SS-539 result 29.09.2026
Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.