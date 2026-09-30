Key events in Kerala: Kathakali in TVM, aid distribution for artists in Kozhikode on Sept 30
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Veli Boat Jetty: Inauguration of the Veli-Kadinamkulam Solar Boat Service. Minister C P John, 9:00 am.
- Govt. Eye Hospital Compound: Corporation's Mega Cleaning Drive, 8:00 am.
Trivandrum Club: Pensioners' Welfare Organisation Seminar. Minister Sunny Joseph, 10:30 am.
- College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram: Inauguration of a special training program on Artificial Intelligence. Minister Roji M. John, 12:00 pm.
- Ayyankali Hall: Inauguration of the Kerala Electricity Employees Confederation (INTUC) Delegates' Conference. Minister Sunny Joseph, 3:00 pm.
- PTP Nagar, Kerala Nirmithi Kendra: Inauguration of the 3D Printing Technology Centre Integrated Skill Training Project. Minister Mons Joseph, 10:00 am.
- Hotel Hyatt Regency: Inauguration of the Startup Mission Conclave. Minister P K Kunhalikutty, 10:00 am.
- Ambalathara Priyadarshini Industrial Entrepreneurship Office Courtyard: Inauguration of the Priyadarshini Industrial Entrepreneurship District-level Office. Minister K A Thulasi, 5:00 pm.
- Kadakampally Mini Civil Station: Employability Centre's Job Fair, 11:00 am.
- Jagathy Govt. V&HSS for the Deaf School: Revenue District Special School Kalolsavam (Arts Festival), 10:00 am.
- Press Club: Book launch of 'Swapnasanchari' authored by Savio. Minister P C Vishnunath, 11:00 am.
- Press Club: Senior Journalists Union Kerala District Conference, 11:00 am.
- Kanakakunnu Visvesvaraya Bhavan: Institute of Engineers India's Lecture Program, 5:45 pm.
- Kottakkakam Karthika Thirunal Theatre : Drishyavedi presents Kirmmera Vadham Kathakali, 5:00 pm.
- Kavadiyar Kuravankonam Road, Bhavageetham Prayana Art Gallery: Art Exhibition Festival, 5:30 pm.
- Vizhinjam Community Health Centre : Inauguration of the new multi-storey building. Ministers K. Muralidharan, V.E. Abdul Gafoor, 11:00 am.
- Venganoor Girls HSS : Inauguration of the Higher Secondary Wing Student Police Cadet (SPC) Unit, 10:00 am.
- Vizhinjam Adimalathura : Inauguration of Kottukal Panchayat Ayushman Arogya Mandir, 3:00 pm.
- Mascot Hotel : Inauguration of various projects launched by the Kerala Forest Development Corporation. Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, Ministers Shibu Baby John, K. Muralidharan, 11:30 am.
- Kowdiyar Vivekananda Park: Walkathon by the Department of Senior Citizens. Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, 8:00 am.
- Kairali Theatre: International Documentary and Short Film Festival. Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, 6:00 pm.
- School of Public Health, Medical College Campus: State-level inauguration of World Rabies Day. Minister K. Muralidharan, 11:30 am.
- Jagathy DPI Junction, Cooperative Bhavan Courtyard: Flag-off of vehicles allotted to the Cooperative Department's Internal Vigilance Wing. Minister M. Liju, 10:00 am.
- Medical College Higher Secondary School: 'Bala Tharangam's' Anti-Drug Seminar. Minister O.J. Janeesh, 10:00 am.
Kottayam
- Kottayam BCM College: Quiz competition on the topic 'Gandhi, Khadi, the Freedom Struggle, and General Knowledge'. 9:00 am.
- Collectorate Vipanchika Conference Hall: Annual General Meeting of the District Child Welfare Committee, with Collector Chethankumar Meena in attendance. 11:00 am.
- Vadavathoor Girideepam Bethany Central School: Inauguration of 'Bhavasudha', the cultural festival for CBSE schools, by Director Blessy. 10:00 am.
- Moolavattom CSI Parish Hall: Kottayam Municipality's 24th Ward Meeting. 2:00 pm.
Kochi
- Town Hall: CPI District Workers' Convention, inaugurated by National Secretariat member K. Prakash Babu – 10:00 am
- Kerala Museum, Pathadipalam: 'Climate Week', organized jointly by Kerala Museum and Climate Week India – 4:00 pm
- Changampuzha Cultural Centre, Edappally: Umbayi Commemoration, organized by Salaam's Musical Hub – 5:00 pm
- Theosophical Society, Pallimukku: Discussion on J. Krishnamurti – 5:30 pm
Kozhikode
- Kottaparamba Hospital: National Blood Donation Day observance and blood donation camp, organized by Calicut Blood Donors Forum. 9:30 am.
- Malikkadavu MSS Public School : Inauguration of a medicinal plant garden by R. Keerthi, organised by the Green Club. 10:00 am.
- Alakapuri: Awareness program and free dementia screening, organized by the All India Women's Conference (Suvarna). 10:30 am.
- Alakapuri: International Translation Day celebration by Bhasha Samanvaya Vedi. 4:00 pm.
- Town Hall: Mass Media Trust's annual day and aid distribution to struggling artists, inaugurated by Mayor O. Sadasivan. 4:00 pm.
- S.K. Pottekkatt Cultural Centre : Karaoke musical evening, organized by Senior Citizens. 4:00 pm
- Saroj Bhavan: Formation of an organising committee for a theatre presentation by Kozhikode Nadaka Pravarthaka Sangham. 5:30 pm.
- Chelanur AUP School: Public hearing organised by Poshan Abhiyaan, inaugurated by MP M.K. Raghavan. 2:00 pm.