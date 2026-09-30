Kanjirappally: Fuelled by inner strength and confidence, young schoolgirls Arya and Jyotsna are rising above their visual impairment to make their mark on the cricket field.

Arya Prakash, a Class 10 student, and K J Jyotsna, a Class 8 student, have earned their spots in the Kerala squad for the upcoming National Blind Cricket Tournament. Both girls reside at the Assisi School for the Blind in Kalaketty and study at the Achamma Memorial Higher Secondary School, Kalaketty. The duo will set off tomorrow to participate in the championship.

Arya is the daughter of Prakash and Maya, residing at Prakash Bhavan in Adoor, while Jyotsna is the daughter of Joseph and Lailamma from Kappithanparambil in Kappad.

A multi-talented youngster, Jyotsna is also a singer and keyboardist. In addition to her sporting achievements, she has been selected to present a mathematics project at the Vision Empower programme, scheduled to take place in Bengaluru next month.