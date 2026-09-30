Kanjirapally girls Arya, Jyotsna overcome visual impairment to make Kerala blind cricket squad
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Two visually impaired schoolgirls, Arya and Jyotsna, have been selected to represent Kerala in the National Blind Cricket Tournament.
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Both girls attend the Assisi School for the Blind and study at the Achamma Memorial Higher Secondary School.
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Jyotsna is also a multi-talented individual, excelling in singing, keyboard playing, and presenting a mathematics project at an upcoming program in Bengaluru.
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Kanjirappally: Fuelled by inner strength and confidence, young schoolgirls Arya and Jyotsna are rising above their visual impairment to make their mark on the cricket field.
Arya Prakash, a Class 10 student, and K J Jyotsna, a Class 8 student, have earned their spots in the Kerala squad for the upcoming National Blind Cricket Tournament. Both girls reside at the Assisi School for the Blind in Kalaketty and study at the Achamma Memorial Higher Secondary School, Kalaketty. The duo will set off tomorrow to participate in the championship.
Arya is the daughter of Prakash and Maya, residing at Prakash Bhavan in Adoor, while Jyotsna is the daughter of Joseph and Lailamma from Kappithanparambil in Kappad.
A multi-talented youngster, Jyotsna is also a singer and keyboardist. In addition to her sporting achievements, she has been selected to present a mathematics project at the Vision Empower programme, scheduled to take place in Bengaluru next month.