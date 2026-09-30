Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government is considering stricter penalties for driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substances, including tighter bail conditions and vehicle seizures.

The government will also soon launch the Kerala Road Safety Mission to step up enforcement against road safety violations. A high-level committee has been formed with the Chief Minister as chairman, the Transport Minister as vice-chairman and seven other ministers as members.

The mission’s activities will be extended to the panchayat level, with awareness campaigns and stringent legal action forming key components of the initiative. The Home, Public Works, Health, General Education, Higher Education and Social Justice departments will also be involved.

The Transport Department has sought legal advice on a proposal to tighten bail conditions for drunk driving offences and introduce measures including vehicle seizure. The matter will also be discussed with the Home Department.

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At present, drunk driving and repeat offences are bailable. Bail becomes more difficult when additional charges are invoked in cases where an accident results in death or serious injuries.

Transport Minister C P John said the government was planning a major initiative on the lines of the Kerala Literacy Mission to reduce road accidents.

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“A major initiative, on the lines of the Literacy Mission, is being launched to prevent road accidents. The aim in the first phase is to significantly reduce road accidents. We must work towards the larger goal of completely eliminating fatalities,” John said.