Wayanad is on track to achieve a significant environmental milestone, with Kalpetta MLA and Minister T Siddique announcing that the district will be officially declared a completely e-waste free institutional district on October 2. This declaration marks the successful culmination of the first phase of an intensive electronic waste collection drive spearheaded by local self-government institutions, the Suchitwa Mission, and the Clean Kerala Company.

Speaking at a planning meeting, Siddique said the initiative was part of a broader state-wide public campaign for sustainable waste management. To recognise the efforts of those on the ground, the district administration will honour Haritha Karma Sena members, government department employees, and civil station cleaning staff who played a pivotal role in making the e-waste collection drive a success.

Phased transition to complete e-waste free status

The October 2 declaration focusing on government and private institutions is only the first step. Siddique has directed panchayat presidents and local body heads to expedite the collection of discarded electronics from all offices within their jurisdictions ahead of the deadline. The ultimate goal is to transition Wayanad into a completely e-waste free district by November 1.

To prevent hazardous materials like discarded fluorescent tubes, CFL bulbs, and lithium batteries from polluting the local soil and water resources, the district has established taluk-level collection centres. All electronic waste collected from government and public sector offices will be routed through these hubs for safe, scientific disposal and recycling.

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The planning meeting saw active participation from key district leaders, including District Panchayat President Chandrika Krishnan, District Collector V Chelsasini, Local Self-Government Department Joint Director PC Majeed, District Planning Officer M Kamaludeen, Panchayat Association Secretary Jasar Palaykkal, and Suchitwa Mission District Programme Officer K Anoop.