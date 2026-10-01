Kerala is likely to receive heavy rain and thundershowers until October 7 due to an upper-air cyclonic circulation over north coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

An orange alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki on Thursday, with very heavy rainfall of 12–20 cm likely in 24 hours.

Yellow alerts have been issued for:

October 1: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad October 4: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam

Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam October 5: Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Malappuram

A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall of 7–11 cm in 24 hours.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph are likely in Kerala until Friday. No fishermen warning has been issued.

The IMD has warned of poor visibility, waterlogging, traffic disruptions, fallen trees and power-related damage during intense spells of rain. Flash floods and landslides are also possible in vulnerable areas. Heavy rain may damage crops, while lightning poses a risk to people and livestock in open areas.

People are advised to follow traffic warnings, avoid waterlogged and vulnerable areas, stay indoors during thunderstorms and move to safer locations if necessary.