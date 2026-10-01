Pathanamthitta: A student from Kashmir, Shakir Yusuf, has been elected chairman of the union at St Thomas College, Thavalappara, Konni, in Pathanamthitta district.

Shakir, a first-year BBA student, was elected chairman of the college union led by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI). The panel won unopposed.

“I came to Kerala with a lot of apprehension because it is so far from home. But the people here are so loving and kind! Kerala is more beautiful than I expected,” Shakir said.

Two students from Kashmir, including Shakir, are currently studying at the college. St Thomas College operates in collaboration with Lead College in Palakkad, through which the Kashmiri students joined the institution.

The college is also providing hostel accommodation for Shakir and the other students. It plans to admit more than 60 students from other states next year.