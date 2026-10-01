Thrissur: A railway police officer’s timely intervention saved the life of a man who attempted to end his life by placing his head on the railway track in front of the Kerala Express at Thrissur railway station.

The incident occurred around 5.50 pm on September 30, when the Kerala Express was approaching the station. The man had placed his head on the track in an apparent suicide attempt.

Railway Police CPO Smilesh, who was on platform duty, immediately rushed to the spot and pulled the man away from between the train and the track. His quick and courageous intervention helped avert a tragedy, though the man suffered injuries.

Hearing the commotion, other Railway Police personnel, Vishnu and Pradeep Kumar, also rushed to the spot. They immediately arranged an ambulance and shifted the man to the District Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was later transferred to Thrissur Medical College Hospital due to additional injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment for serious injuries. The man has been identified as Kamesh Kumar Singh, son of Baijanth Singh, a native of Khura in Latehar district of Jharkhand.

CCTV footage of CPO Smilesh rescuing the man has also surfaced.