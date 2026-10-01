Railway police officer saves man from ending life under Kerala Express in Thrissur
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A railway police officer's swift action prevented a man's suicide attempt on the tracks at Thrissur railway station.
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The officer, CPO Smilesh, pulled the man from the path of the approaching Kerala Express train.
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The man, identified as Kamesh Kumar Singh, was taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
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Thrissur: A railway police officer’s timely intervention saved the life of a man who attempted to end his life by placing his head on the railway track in front of the Kerala Express at Thrissur railway station.
The incident occurred around 5.50 pm on September 30, when the Kerala Express was approaching the station. The man had placed his head on the track in an apparent suicide attempt.
Railway Police CPO Smilesh, who was on platform duty, immediately rushed to the spot and pulled the man away from between the train and the track. His quick and courageous intervention helped avert a tragedy, though the man suffered injuries.
Hearing the commotion, other Railway Police personnel, Vishnu and Pradeep Kumar, also rushed to the spot. They immediately arranged an ambulance and shifted the man to the District Hospital.
He was later transferred to Thrissur Medical College Hospital due to additional injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment for serious injuries. The man has been identified as Kamesh Kumar Singh, son of Baijanth Singh, a native of Khura in Latehar district of Jharkhand.
CCTV footage of CPO Smilesh rescuing the man has also surfaced.