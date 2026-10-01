Kochi: The Kalamassery police in Kochi have registered counter-cases against a private bus driver and two scooter riders following a road-rage incident near Edappally Toll that sparked widespread attention on social media.

The incident occurred around 9.30 am on Wednesday along the busy stretch near the Toll Junction. Videos recorded by eyewitnesses showed a heated confrontation involving the occupants of a scooter and the driver of a private bus. One video showed a woman standing on the front bumper of the bus.

The cases were registered after complaints were lodged by both sides later that evening.

The first case was registered based on a complaint by 22-year-old Mohammed Riswan, a native of Panayappally in Fort Kochi. According to the FIR, Riswan told police that he was riding a scooter with his friend Asha when the private bus allegedly hit their two-wheeler from behind at around 9.45 am.

According to his complaint, he questioned the bus driver following the incident, after which the confrontation escalated. Riswan alleged that the driver punched him in the chest and subsequently rammed the bus into the scooter three times deliberately.

He claimed that he managed to move away from the scooter just in time and avoided being crushed by the bus. He also alleged that the driver used highly derogatory and sexually explicit language against Asha during the confrontation.

Based on the complaint, police booked 44-year-old Riyas of Chembarakki, Vazhakkulam, under Section 110 of the BNS, pertaining to attempt to commit culpable homicide, and Section 296(b), pertaining to uttering obscene words in a public place.

The counter-case was registered on the complaint of bus driver Riyas. His complaint gives a different account of how the confrontation began.

Riyas told police that the incident started around 9.35 am when he honked while attempting to overtake the scooter. He alleged that the riders took offence at the honking, stopped their scooter in front of the bus and prevented it from proceeding.

According to Riyas, the male rider then stepped onto the front tyre of the bus, reached into the driver’s cabin and repeatedly struck him on the head with a motorcycle helmet.

He further alleged that the woman stood in front of the bus, climbed onto its front portion, banged on the windshield and kicked the body panels while allegedly hurling abuses. He claimed the actions caused panic among passengers and obstructed traffic on the busy road.

Videos circulated on social media showed the woman standing on the front of the bus before stepping down following police intervention.

Based on the driver’s complaint, police booked Riswan and Asha under Section 118(1) of the BNS for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, Section 285 for causing danger or obstruction in a public way, Section 296(b) for obscenity, and Section 3(5), which deals with acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.

Kalamassery police are now examining surveillance footage from commercial establishments in the area along with videos recorded by members of the public.

“We are trying to establish the sequence of events leading up to the confrontation, including the alleged collision, the subsequent altercation and the actions of those involved. The viral videos have provided footage of portions of the confrontation, but we need additional CCTV recordings and other evidence to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident,” said police sources.