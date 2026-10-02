Alappuzha ∙ "Don't leave me alone, my son, please don't go.

Your mother fears being without you close by.

I can't bear a moment without hearing your voice.

Let me come with your children, be their companion,

Without ever being a bother in your home,

I'll quietly live out my days there..."

As Nannukuttiyamma melodiously recited her own poem, 'Njanum Varate' (May I Come Too?), in the air-conditioned hall of the District Panchayat, tears streamed freely. She delivered the poignant verses at the state-level Senior Citizens' Day celebration, jointly organised by the Senior Citizen Forum and the Healthy Ageing Movement.

Every line of the poem echoed the profound anguish of parents abandoned by their children. After the recitation, chief guest A. Mahendran, District Panchayat President; Prof. N. Gopinath Pillai, State President of the Senior Citizen Forum who presided over the event; and Dr. B. Padmakumar, former Principal of the Medical College who led the session, all rose to their feet in a gesture of profound respect.

Nannukuttiyamma, 79, a retired teacher from Alappuzha Sanathanapuram Govt. SDV JB School, resides at Shishiram House, Indira Junction. She has authored numerous poems, songs, and parodies.