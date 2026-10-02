Kochi: Former Sports Minister V Abdurahiman was questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged financial irregularities and fraud allegations surrounding the proposed visit of Argentina football star Lionel Messi and the national team to Kerala.

The questioning took place on Thursday, with an SIT team from Thiruvananthapuram travelling to the Malabar region to meet Abdurahiman and record his statement. The former minister had been served advance notice for the questioning.

ADGP P Vijayan, who heads the SIT, said that the questioning was part of the ongoing fact-finding exercise and that there were no immediate plans to register a case against Abdurahiman.

Abdurahiman has not been arraigned as an accused in the case at present. The SIT will examine his statement along with documents, digital correspondence and other evidence collected during the investigation before deciding on any further action.

The probe concerns alleged financial irregularities and illegal fund mobilisation in connection with the proposed Argentina team visit. The case centres on the role of Reporter Broadcasting Company (RBC), headed by managing director Anto Augustine, which was associated with the proposed event as a sponsor. The SIT is examining whether government machinery was used to extend undue benefits to the private entity.

More details about the questioning are yet to be clear, but sources said that key areas included the manner in which correspondence relating to the selection of RBC as sponsor was handled and why critical communications originated from his personal office and staff instead of being routed through the Sports Department Secretary.

It is also learnt that the SIT questioned him about his overseas trips in connection with discussions with the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

The SIT had earlier expanded its investigation to examine the role of Abdurahiman after scrutinising documents and other material gathered during searches linked to RBC. The former minister’s possible role in facilitating arrangements connected with the proposed event had also come under scrutiny.

The original case was registered in connection with alleged cheating, fraud and conspiracy surrounding the proposed Messi event, with Anto Augustine and RBC figuring in the case. The SIT, headed by ADGP P Vijayan, is examining the financial and procedural aspects of the proposed event, including the sponsor-AFA arrangements.