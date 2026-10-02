Palakkad: To walk at night on the Kottamaidanam Cricket Ground, one must carry a torch or use a mobile phone's light. Despite having high-mast lamps installed, they are currently out of order.

A significant number of people visit the cricket ground for walks both early in the morning and at night. Athletes also frequently use the ground for training. However, the lack of proper lighting has left all of them feeling unsafe and apprehensive.

While there are streetlights surrounding Kottamaidanam, their light fails to penetrate the ground due to dense tree cover. The high-mast lamps were operational previously but have since broken down. No maintenance or repair work has been undertaken.

High-Mast Lamps to be Restored

Out of the 107 high-mast and mini-mast lamps within the municipal corporation's jurisdiction, 17 are non-functional. The absence of a maintenance contract is cited as the reason. Steps have reportedly been initiated to resolve this.

Municipal Chairperson P. Smithesh stated that when the tender was first floated, only one bidder responded. Adhering to proper procedures, a re-tender has been invited and will be opened shortly. Following this, repairs will be undertaken as expeditiously as possible, he said.

The Chairperson further announced that measures have been taken to fast-track the repair of streetlights across the municipal area, ensuring their regular maintenance. He also informed that the municipality has received a favorable verdict in a case related to this matter.

But till then, it is quite a dark innings at Kottamaidanam.