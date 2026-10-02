Proving that age is just a number, 500 individuals embarked on a free trip, which, after experiencing Kozhikode city, the bustling Mithai Theruvu, Beypore Beach, Sarovaram Park, and various sea attractions, left their hearts brimming with happiness. They momentarily forgot the worries and loneliness that often accompany the twilight years of life.

The free excursion was arranged by the daycare centre of Parappur Karunya Charitable Society for residents above 65 years of age from Tholur Panchayat and neighbouring panchayats.

This marked the 24th free recreational trip organized in memory of Arakulathil Unniri Shankappa. The excursion set off from the Parappur church courtyard in 10 buses, escorted by an ambulance and a medical team. MLA Xavier Chittilappilly formally inaugurated the event.

Savithri Shankappa flagged off the trip, and C.C. Hanson, President of Karunya Charitable Society, presided over the function. Secretary P.O. Sebastian, Fr. Paul Theykkanath, C.A. Fahad Vijayan, Panchayat President Sreekala Kunjunni, A.K. Arumughan, Sister Anlin, P.K. Baby, Valsa Cheru, Simon Kunnath, Sandy David, and C.D. Johnson delivered speeches. Among the participants, 86-year-old Chittilappilly Mary and Kakkashery Thomas were specially felicitated.