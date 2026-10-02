Thiruvananthapuram: CPM district secretary and MLA V Joy triggered a major political row after openly threatening a police sub-inspector with death during a protest march in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. The alarming threat was directed at Sub-Inspector Gokul of the Cantonment police station during a Secretariat march organised by the CPM.

Speaking to Cantonment Assistant Commissioner V Jayachandran, Joy allegedly warned of fatal consequences if police actions did not cease. "If people are pushed to their limits by him, let me tell you, a murder will happen, you just watch," Joy was heard saying. The MLA issued the threat in the presence of senior CPM leaders Anavoor Nagappan and Kadakampally Surendran, with video footage of the incident going viral on social media.

Hostel clash sparks protests

The protest march was organised by the CPM and SFI district committees demanding disciplinary action against Cantonment CI Satheesh Kumar and SI Gokul. The party alleged that the two officers had entered the University Men's Hostel on Wednesday night and assaulted SFI activists.

Security tightened following public threats

The situation has escalated with state-level leaders of the SFI also publicly threatening to confront the two police officers on the streets. Following these open threats and widespread cyber attacks targeting the officers, police security has been significantly tightened at the private residence of Cantonment Inspector Satheesh at Myladi in Kattakada.

MLA denies threats

Speaking to Manorama News on Friday, Joy however denied making any such threat.