Sulthan Bathery: KM-1, the tuskless male elephant captured from Aralam after allegedly being involved in the deaths of three people, is likely to undergo prolonged treatment at the Muthanga elephant camp, with no immediate plan to release the animal into the wild.

The elephant, which was captured on Thursday after posing a serious threat to human life, reached the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary at around 4.30 am on Friday. A team of veterinarians gave it preliminary treatment before shifting it to a specially constructed kraal at the Muthanga elephant camp.

According to Assistant Conservator of Forests at Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary Ajit K Raman, KM-1 has weak eyesight in its left eye and injuries to its trunk and right front leg. A detailed examination is still pending, after which a treatment plan will be prepared.

“There is no question of releasing the animal back into the jungle at this point,” Raman said. Forest officials said the Chief Wildlife Warden will decide whether to release the elephant after its recovery or keep it at the camp.