Kasaragod: Chandera Police have arrested two DYFI activists for allegedly blocking the vehicle of Sports and Youth Affairs Minister O J Janeesh at Nadakkavu in Trikaripur on Thursday, and obstructing police officers from performing their duties and breaking their baton.

A case has been registered against 150 DYFI activists in connection with the incident, police said.

The arrested have been identified as Vijesh (36), a loading worker from Kalikadavu, and Nikhil (30), a watchman at Maniyatt Service Cooperative Bank. Both are natives of Chandera.

The clash occurred around 8.30 pm on October 1 near the Nadakkavu bus shelter. Janeesh had gone to Nadakkavu to attend an interactive session with sportspersons at Sreelayam Auditorium. The event was organised by Trikaripur MLA Sandeep Varier.

Police said around 150 DYFI activists gathered near the venue and attempted to block the minister's vehicle despite repeated requests to disperse. The protesters remained at the spot even after the programme began and later blocked the road as the minister was leaving, moving close to his vehicle, police said.

The police alleged that the protesters obstructed vehicles and commuters, attempted to assault a group of young men travelling in a car and damaged the vehicle.

According to the FIR, DYFI activists pushed police officers who intervened to bring the situation under control. DYFI activists Nikhil, Rahul, Vijesh and around 150 unidentified persons have been accused of assaulting police officers, according to the FIR.

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Police also alleged that the activists snatched and broke a fibre baton carried by SI Dilesh Rajan and pulled off and damaged the nameplate of SI Vinod Kumar.

Sub-Inspector Vishnu S Nair and Junior SI Satheesh were also allegedly pushed aside during the incident.

Police said the activists fled after additional forces reached the spot. The FIR records damage to government property estimated at ₹500.

Police have invoked Sections 189(2), 191(2), 132, 285 and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for unlawful assembly, rioting, assaulting police officers to deter them from discharging their duties, obstructing a public way, and common liability for being part of an unlawful assembly. Police also invoked Section 3(1) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act for causing damage to public property.

Nikhil, Rahul and Vijesh have been named as accused, while around 10 others have been listed as identifiable accused.

The investigation is being led by Sub-Inspector Vishnu S Nair. Police indicated that more arrests are likely in connection with the incident.