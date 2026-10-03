Kollam: A rented house, located at Moolavattom Thodi, Ammachanmukku in Mayyanad, Kollam, which was the only refuge for an elderly woman, her son, and two young relatives under their care, crumbled, leaving them with nowhere to go. The house, occupied by Kalavathi, her son, who lives with a disability, and two young relatives - an 8-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy - collapsed on Friday around 10 am.

A major tragedy was averted as everyone was outside the house at the time of the incident. Despite her advancing age, Kalavathi worked as a domestic help, and the family of four subsisted on her meagre earnings. For years, they had been living in a house owned by a resident of Anchalumoodu.

However, a year ago, the owner had asked them to vacate the property as it had become dilapidated and unsafe. But with no alternative accommodation, they had no choice but to remain. The 8-year-old girl, a close relative of Kalavathi, was abandoned by her parents when she was just three years old. When no one else came forward to care for the child, Kalavathi stepped in and raised her. Amidst these challenges, she also took in the 15-year-old boy, an orphan following the death of another relative.

Kalavathi's son, who lives with a disability, is also unable to work. With nowhere to go and no immediate solution, they now stand helplessly outside their collapsed home, uncertain of what the future holds in store for them.