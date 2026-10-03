Chathannoor: A pregnant cow that had fallen into a dung pit gave birth right there. The Fire and Rescue Service personnel arrived at the scene and rescued the cow and its calf, both of whom were submerged in the dung. The calf, which had no heartbeat, was revived after CPR was administered.

The incident occurred at the residence of P V Sathyan, the CPM Chathannoor Area Secretary, at Raju Nivas, Pampuram, Parippally. The cow had fallen into the pit in the throes of labour.

As the cow was sinking in the dung and its calf's legs were seen emerging from the womb, the household members immediately contacted the Fire and Rescue Service.

The rescued calf. Photo: Special arrangement

The rescue team members descended into the pit and pulled out the calf. The calf had no heartbeat when it was brought to the ground, following which CPR was administered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Fire and Rescue Officer Aneesh, along with firemen Prathobh and Visakh, driver Adarsh, and Home Guard Manoj, were involved in the operation.