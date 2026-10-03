Key Events in Kerala: Book launch, screening of 'Shape of Momo', khadi exhibition on Oct 3
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Thycaud P.N. Panicker Knowledge Hall: P.N. Panicker Foundation's Weekly Talk Series presents a lecture on 'The Global Relevance of Gandhian Economic Philosophy' at 4:30 pm.
- Thycaud Ganesham: Bharatanatyam by Meenakshi Sreenivasan as part of the Soorya Festival at 6:45 pm.
- Press Club: Neema's book launch at 10:00 am.
Kollam
- Hotel Leela Raviz: Military Nursing Service Founder's Day Celebration at 9:00 am.
Kottayam
- Kottayam Thirunakkara NSS Taluk Union Hall: Taluk Working Committee Meeting of the NSS Karayogam, Vanitha Samajam, and Balasamajam from Vijayapuram area. Inauguration by Taluk Union President B. Gopakumar – 3:00 pm.
- Puthettu Govt. UP School: Kottayam Municipality 6th Ward Sabha Meeting – 2:30 pm.
Kochi
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Kerala Medical and Sales Representatives Association (CITU) State Conference – 10:00 am
- Theosophical Society, Pallimukku, Ernakulam: Study on Theosophy – 4:00 pm
- Kaloor International Stadium: Inauguration of 'The Artisans' Hat' Handicrafts Fair by MP Hibi Eden – 5:00 pm
- Changampuzha Cultural Centre, Edappally: Edappally Citizens Forum Elders' Festival, featuring a Karaoke Musical Program and the play 'We Have No Death' – 5:30 pm
- Indian Chamber of Commerce, Mattancherry: Film screening of 'Shape of Momo', followed by an interaction with director Tribani Rai – 6:30 pm.
Kozhikode
- New Bus Stand Premises: Gandhi Jayanti Week Celebrations, including a Literary Exhibition and an Anti-Drug Poster Exhibition, organised by Kerala Sarvodaya Sangham. 10:00 am
- Academy Art Gallery: Mural Painting Exhibition organised by Anashwara School of Arts. 11:00 am
- Tali Jubilee Hall: Inauguration of the Kerala Heart Care Society Jubilee Celebrations by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan. 11:15 am
- Tali Jubilee Hall: Groundbreaking ceremony for a Compressed Biogas Plant in collaboration with BPC. Inaugurated by Minister K.M. Shaji, with Minister A.P. Anil Kumar as Chief Guest. 4:00 pm
- Thondayad Junction: Inauguration of MyG's ₹30 Crore Prize Distribution by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan. 4:00 pm
- Thondayad Bypass, Hotel Apollo Dimora: Inauguration of the Khadi Innovative Products Exhibition by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan. 4:30 pm
- Calicut Cyber Park: Groundbreaking ceremony for the Hilite Group Cyber Tower by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan. 5:00 pm
- Mankavu IFA: An evening of Poetry, Storytelling, and Friendship, led by film actor Irshad Ali. 5:00 pm
- English Palli St. Mary's CSI Parish Hall: Gospel Musical Evening by Gharana The Choir. 6:00 pm
- Near Chelavoor Petrol Pump: Inauguration of the Samabhavana Arts and Sports Club Charity Trust by M.K. Raghavan MP. 6:30 pm