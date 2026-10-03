Thiruvalla: Users across Kottayam district are grappling with the need to spend hours queuing for stamp papers valued between Rs 50 and Rs 500. The general public still lacks the facility to directly purchase and download e-stamps online, as distribution remains exclusively concentrated with authorised vendors. Those seeking stamps for rental agreements, affidavits, various applications, and small financial transactions are experiencing the most difficulty.

Despite the implementation of a digital system for stamp papers, the availability of e-stamps remains stuck in the old ways. Even with the government's shift towards digital methods, e-stamps valued up to one ₹lakh are still distributed solely through authorized stamp vendors. Consequently, the low-value stamp papers, which see the highest daily demand, still necessitate users queuing up for purchase.

In a district with a high volume of financial and rental transactions, there are currently fewer than 20 authorized stamp vendors. The bustling Thiruvalla taluk, for instance, has a mere four vendors. Beyond the queuing, the process faces further delays if server malfunctions or network issues arise during e-stamp generation.

In some instances, this means waiting for hours on end. Moreover, a lack of computer literacy among some users contributes to these extended waits. According to official data from the Registration Department, e-stamps boast numerous special features. Despite these advantages, the general public still lacks direct access to quickly utilise these features.