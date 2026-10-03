Mumbai: A 76-year-old Malayali man died after collapsing during a protest organised by the CJP at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Friday. The deceased was identified as Gopalakrishna Pillai (Gopi) of Kodungumukal in Karavaloor, Kollam. He had been living with his family in Mumbai for several years and was a resident of Thane.

According to police, Pillai arrived at Shivaji Park around 4.30 pm to attend the protest. He complained of chest pain at around 5 pm and was taken to Sushrusha Hospital in Dadar, where he died.

Pillai had worked with the Railways and was an active worker and leader of the Left movement. He was also a former president of the Association of Thiruvananthapuram Malayalees (ATMA), a Malayali association in Mumbai.

Pillai had returned to Mumbai a day before the incident after visiting his native place. His funeral will be held in Mumbai at 5 pm on Friday.

He is survived by his sons Sumesh and Sujith and daughters-in-law Sreeroopa and Rashmi.