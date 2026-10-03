Idukki: A timber merchant was killed after a tree fell on him while it was being felled at Vallippara near Muttam on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Esaa, 58, of Pulimoottil, Kudayathoor.

The incident occurred around noon on a private property. According to witnesses, the tree slipped and fell in the opposite direction while being cut, trapping Esaa underneath. His co-workers tried to warn him, but he could not hear them due to a hearing impairment.

Co-workers and local residents rushed Esaa to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. After an autopsy at the District Hospital, his body will be buried at the Kudayathoor Juma Masjid cemetery on Sunday afternoon. He is survived by his wife, Jameela; children Ashna and Altaf; and son-in-law Tanseer.