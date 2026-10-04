Erumeli: A one-and-a-half-year-old boy fell into a 10-foot deep well while playing in the courtyard of his home in Thumarampara. A person working in a nearby property descended into the well and rescued the child.

The child has since been admitted to the Institute of Child Health (ICH) of Kottayam Medical College. The incident took place on Saturday at 1 pm, and the child has been identified as Aden, the younger son of Kavumkal James and Josny.

Only the child's mother and grandmother were at home at the time. When they realised the child, who had been playing, was missing and began searching, they found him lying in the unfenced well located right next to the house.

P K Shajahan of Puliprapathal, who was engaged in farm work in the neighboring property, rushed to the scene upon hearing the family's cries. He descended into the well using a ladder provided by a neighbour and brought the child to safety.

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The water-level in the well was above his knees. Shajahan reported that the child was motionless at that time. It regained consciousness on the way to the hospital.

The child received first aid while it was still in the well and also immediately after it was brought out, before going to the hospital. The child was initially admitted to a private hospital in Mukkuttuthara, then it was transferred to Kanjirappally General Hospital, and subsequently to Institute of Child Health (ICH) of Kottayam Medical College.