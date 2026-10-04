In a tragic incident that has saddened elephant lovers across Kerala, the popular captive tusker Pallattu Brahmadathan has died after being struck by lightning in Erattupetta. The majestic elephant was tethered in the courtyard of his owner's house when the sudden lightning strike occurred during heavy rains, leading to his untimely demise.

Measuring nearly 10 feet in height, Brahmadathan was originally brought to Kerala from Bihar. Over the years, he grew to become an indispensable part of the state's vibrant temple festival culture, earning a massive fanbase among elephant enthusiasts for his gentle nature and imposing stature.

A star of Thrissur Pooram

Brahmadathan was highly sought after for major temple pageants across the state. His most prestigious assignment was at the world-renowned Thrissur Pooram, where he had the honour of carrying the sacred deity (thidambu) of the Paramekkavu temple during the spectacular night festival. Temple coordinators, mahouts, and elephant lovers have expressed deep grief over the loss of one of Kerala’s most iconic festival elephants.