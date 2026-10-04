Kasaragod: A 19-year-old worker from Odisha died, and two others were injured in an accident at a factory in the Ananthapuram Industrial Estate on Sunday morning. One of the injured workers is in critical condition.

The accident occurred around 10 am at Oxygen Promax, a unit that produces value-added products from poultry waste.

Preliminary reports suggest that a powerful outflow or leak of gas from the factory’s boiler caused the accident. Maheshwar, 19, was thrown into a deep poultry waste pit near the boiler following the incident.

Other workers at the factory pulled Maheshwar out of the pit and rushed him to hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Two other workers, identified as Tanuji, 24, and Siddhananda, 21, were injured while attempting to rescue Maheshwar.

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Tanuji, who sustained serious injuries, has been admitted to a hospital in Mangaluru and is reported to be in critical condition. Siddhananda is undergoing treatment at Kumbla Cooperative Hospital.

The exact cause of the incident is yet to be established. Authorities are expected to conduct an investigation, following which further details will emerge.