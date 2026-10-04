Kottayam: The Kottayam Cyclothon, organised to promote heart health, drew participants aged 7 to 84. The event, titled ‘Hridayathalam’, was jointly organised by Malayala Manorama, Caritas Hospital and Kottayam Cycling Club as part of World Heart Day observances.

Chandy Oommen, MLA, flagged off the 100-km ride at 5.45 am on Sunday. He called for cycling to become part of everyday life and said better roads and facilities should be developed to encourage the activity.

Naveen Paul, who travelled across India by bicycle over five years, was among those who took part in the 100-km ride. The route covered Kottayam, Pampady, Kanjirappally, Erattupetta, Bharananganam and Pala before ending at the Caritas grounds.

Kottayam District Police Chief Sabu Mathew flagged off the 40-km ride at 6.15 am. He urged people to make cycling part of their daily routine. The route passed through Kottayam, Manarcaud, Ayarkunnam and Kidangoor before returning to Caritas Hospital.

District Collector Chetan Kumar Meena flagged off the 5-km fun ride at 7 am, which saw participation from children and women. He said participants should nurture their abilities just as they gradually increase their cycling distance.

Caritas Hospital Director Fr Binu Kunnath, Fr Saiju Puthenparambil, Kottayam Cycling Club president Dr Fiona Joshi, secretary Albin Emmanuel and coordinator Cherian Varghese also spoke.

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Organisers arranged drinking water, medical assistance, and bicycle repair facilities at points along the routes. Participants received Hrudayathalam medals and T-shirts.