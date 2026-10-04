Guruvayur: P Mohanadas, former judge of the Ernakulam Family Court and former acting chairman of the Human Rights Commission, made his Bharatanatyam debut at the age of 71, performing before Lord Krishna in Guruvayur.

The debut followed 21 months of training under Dr Chandrika Sundaresan, a dance instructor at Ernakulam's Hastha School of Dance. Six women who had studied dance over the years but had been unable to make their debut also performed alongside Mohanadas.

Varsha Chandran, Archana, Shobha Sreekumar, Jeeja, Jaisy, and Hishna were the participants in the performance presented by the Human Rights Committee. The items presented included Pushpanjali, Thodayam, and Ashtalakshmi Stuthi. Children Sera Maria Arun and P Yadwika also performed items.

The accompanying ensemble included Kalamandalam Vishnu (vocal), Navaneeth Krishnan (violin), Kalamandalam Kiran Gopinath (mridangam), Vinod Chandran (flute), and Varghese (makeup).