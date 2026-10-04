Thodupuzha: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has suspended Thodupuzha municipal councillor and former chairperson Safiya Jabbar from the party for six months following an inquiry into corruption allegations in the municipality.

Safiya had raised corruption allegations against the municipal administration and levelled serious charges against current chairperson Sabira Jaleel during a council meeting. The allegations triggered protests and tensions within the IUML.

A parliamentary party meeting was later held to discuss the issue, during which a section of party workers demanded that Safiya produce evidence to substantiate her allegations and sought action against her if she failed to do so. Some workers also reportedly blockaded IUML district president K M A Shukur during the meeting.

The district leadership subsequently recommended disciplinary action against Safiya for alleged breach of party discipline. The IUML state committee approved the recommendation and issued the six-month suspension order on Friday.

The issue has since deepened differences within the party, while UDF constituents, including the Congress, have alleged that the municipality is facing administrative paralysis.