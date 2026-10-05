The Environment Department has prepared a cadastral map showing the extent and boundaries of the Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) in each village in the Western Ghats.

The map will be published for public access once it receives government approval. It will allow landowners to check whether their properties fall within the ESA and identify the locations and boundaries of the notified areas. However, the map does not include property details such as survey numbers. Users can search for locations by entering the names of places.

The government expects concerns over the ESA designation to be resolved if the Centre approves its revised proposal excluding the Cardamom Hill Reserve (CHR), inhabited areas and plantation regions.

What is a cadastral map?

A cadastral map shows the geographical boundaries and extent of land parcels, along with details of ownership. It is generally used for land valuation, resolving boundary disputes and other purposes related to land administration.