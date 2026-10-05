Kasaragod: The Central University of Kerala has issued a circular warning of legal action against those disrupting the rendition of Vande Mataram, even as student organisations have announced a protest against the participation of RSS-linked leader J Nandakumar in a seminar on 150 years of the national song.

The university issued the circular on October 5, a day before the two-day national seminar scheduled to begin. The seminar is being organised by the Sahitya Akademi in collaboration with the Central University of Kerala and the Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad, RSS's literary wing.

The circular reproduced the amended Section 3 of the Act, which makes it punishable to intentionally prevent the singing of the National Anthem or National Song, or cause disturbance to an assembly engaged in such singing. The punishment can extend to three years' imprisonment, a fine, or both, the circular said.

The university has also issued a separate notice restricting entry to the Dr B R Ambedkar Bhavan, the Administrative Block, from October 6 to 8 between 9.30 am and 7 pm. Entry during this period will be limited to authorised officials, Selection Committee members and candidates, while others will require prior permission from the Registrar or an authorised officer.

Meanwhile, student organisations have stepped up their opposition to the seminar, particularly to the participation of J Nandakumar, national convener of Prajna Pravah, as the keynote speaker at the inaugural session. Prajna Pravah is the intellectual wing of the RSS.

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The SFI's district committee has decided to hold a protest at the university's main gate. SFI has said it would oppose Nandakumar's entry to the campus, alleging that his participation threatens the democratic and secular character of the university. SFI CUK unit said it would protest in front of the Central Library, the venue of the seminar.

The NSUI, MSF and ASA have also opposed Nandakumar's participation. The student organisations have demanded that the seminar be conducted without him as the keynote speaker.

SFI, NSUI and MSF had earlier raised concerns over the involvement of Nandakumar and the Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad, questioning the institutional neutrality of the programme. They have maintained that their objection is not to commemorating Vande Mataram, but to what they describe as an attempt to bring a particular ideological agenda into the university.

The seminar is scheduled for October 6 and 7 at the university's Library Seminar Hall. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is scheduled to attend the valedictory session on October 7.