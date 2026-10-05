Kochi: Residents of the P&T Colony apartment complex in Kochi’s Mundamveli have refused to cooperate with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) inquiry into alleged structural and financial irregularities in the project, accusing the investigating officers of political bias and demanding their removal.

The Samara Samithi, spearheading the residents’ protest, took the stand hours after the VACB began an on-site inspection on Monday as part of a Preliminary Enquiry under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The inquiry was sanctioned by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) on September 22.

The inspection team, led by VACB DySP P Rajkumar and Circle Inspector Vinod, along with PWD engineers, examined the two four-storey towers, assessed structural damage and interacted with residents staging an indefinite sit-in.

“This was the first inspection as part of the preliminary inquiry. A lot more needs to be done in the coming days before we submit a report to the VACB director,” a VACB officer said.

Residents allege political bias

Action Council convener Abhilash Parameswaran alleged that DySP Rajkumar and CI Vinod have close links with local CPM leaders and former GCDA leadership.

“DySP Rajkumar, who served for nearly ten years as law-and- order ACP in Kochi, and CI Vinod are heading this inquiry. Both of them are spokespersons for the CPM and individuals who do slavish service to Left leaders like C N Mohanan and former GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai. That is the only way we can view them,” Abhilash said.

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He alleged that the officers had previously interfered in the investigation into the incident in which Uma Thomas fell down from the VIP gallery of the GCDA-owned Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi in December 2024.

“It was these very same officers who derailed and misdirected even the investigation concerning an MLA like Uma Thomas and worked in favour of the GCDA. When an elected legislator struggles to obtain justice due to their meddling, what justice can poor people like us expect to receive? We are one hundred per cent certain that we will not receive justice if this team leads the probe. We won’t cooperate with this investigation unless a new unbiased team is appointed,” he said.

Abhilash also expressed fears that crucial records relating to tenders and project execution could disappear from GCDA headquarters. “Over the past four days, our files were withheld whenever we went to review them. An officer who cooperated by releasing files to us has reportedly been transferred out. Officials loyal to the former administration remain stationed there. We fear that key files will suddenly go missing,” he said.

The Mundamveli project, executed by the GCDA at a cost exceeding ₹14.62 cr, was intended to rehabilitate 77 families from the dilapidated, flood-prone P&T Colony in Gandhi Nagar. The project was funded jointly under PMAY, CSML and the LIFE Mission.

Residents moved into the new complex on January 31, 2024, but reported roof leaks within two weeks. They later complained of severe structural defects, including raw sewage leaking into kitchens and living spaces on lower floors.

Even though Chief Minister V D Satheesan had said that the building may have to be demolished and the residents have to be rehabilitated, the government faces uncertainty over how to do it.

Kochi Mayor V K Minimol had earlier indicated that a comprehensive relief package was required, while it remains unclear whether the structural defects can be rectified through extensive repairs or whether the buildings will have to be rebuilt.