Ayur: On Senior Citizens' Day, students from Thevannoor Government Lower Primary School presented loving gifts to the elderly women residing at the Kokkadu Amma Rehabilitation Centre.

They delivered clothes and other essential items to the residents. The clothes distributed were collected from the students under the initiative of the school's Nallapadam unit.

The children spent quality time with the residents, engaging in friendly conversations and sharing moments of camaraderie. Sister Philomina and Sister Jaya welcomed the children.

They also briefed the students on the centre's operations. Headmistress Mini Varghese, PTA Vice President Vijayakumari, and Staff Secretary R. Smitha delivered speeches.