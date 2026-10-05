Thodupuzha: The reckless speeding of private buses striving to strictly adhere to schedules has turned local roads into deadly hazards for commuters and pedestrians alike. In the latest incident highlighting the danger, a mother and son riding a motorcycle were knocked down by a speeding private bus near Kochangadi, Madakkathanam, on the Thodupuzha–Muvattupuzha route at around 6:45 pm on Sunday.

​The bus, travelling at high speed from Thodupuzha to Muvattupuzha, rammed into the two-wheeler. Vijimol, a resident of Kaap who sustained severe injuries, is currently in critical condition in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Thodupuzha. Her son, Anuroop, who was driving the motorcycle, also suffered serious injuries and underwent surgery.

Raising suspicion, both the driver and conductor fled the scene immediately after the crash. Residents note that excessive speeding by private buses along this route has caused numerous accidents in the past. Despite repeated complaints, there is widespread public anger over the apparent reluctance of the police and the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) to enforce stringent measures.

​Following the incident, the Vazhakulam police had taken the vehicle into custody. The Station House Officer (SHO) stated that a case has been registered for reckless and dangerous driving, adding that initial checks indicated the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

Fatal speeds driven by tight schedules

​Most accidents involving buses operating out of the town stem from the frantic rush to stick to assigned departure and arrival slots. Buses departing from Thodupuzha to various destinations are typically allocated running intervals of just 2 to 5 minutes. Vehicles starting from the private bus stand are expected to clear key points within the town limits within a maximum of eight minutes.

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​Commuters have long complained that Muvattupuzha-bound buses crawl through the town up to Vengalloor Junction, only to speed dangerously once they cross the district border to make up for lost time. The same pattern repeats on return trips, with these high-speed sprints frequently ending in serious collisions.

​Flaws in Permit Allocation

​Critics point to the Motor Vehicles Department's permit allocation policy as a root cause of the crisis, citing the practice of spacing running times by mere minutes. Under the current system, while buses are pressed for time on the road, they often end up with 30 to 35 minutes of idle layover time at bus stands before starting their next trip.

​Transport analysts and locals suggest that instead of granting long layovers, extending the permitted running time would curb competitive racing. Delays during passenger boarding and alighting often force drivers into aggressive manoeuvres to stay on schedule—a systemic issue that falls squarely under the regulatory responsibility of the MVD.