Kollam: An elderly woman working under the employment guarantee scheme in Kadasseri was killed in a wild elephant attack in Punalur in Kollam District. The victim was 80-year-old Rajamma, residing at Deva Nileel house, Melethundoor, Kadasseri. The incident occurred at 9.15 am while more than fifty labourers were walking along the Oonnamoozhi-Elappakodu road.

The group was on their way to the worksite after completing their attendance formality, which included taking photographs for the scheme. The incident took place in an area under the jurisdiction of the Forest Development Corporation.

Upon seeing the elephant suddenly turn and charge menacingly, the other labourers scattered and ran for safety. However, Rajamma, who had difficulty walking due to her age, was unable to flee.

The elephant struck her head with its trunk, knocking her to the side, and then dragged her for approximately 50 meters. The elephant then charged towards the other workers once more. It was only after the elephant retreated into the forest that they were able to approach Rajamma. Her funeral was held today at 1 pm.

She is survived by her late husband, Ramachandran. Her children are Mahesh, Manju, Latha, Manoj, and the late Vinod. Locals protested against alleged delays by Forest Department officials in taking the injured Rajamma to the hospital. They blocked officials and locked the local forest station in their outrage.

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The Forest Department has handed over an initial compensation of ₹5 lakh by cheque, along with an immediate relief of ₹10,000, to Rajamma's family. The family will receive a total of ₹11 lakh in further assistance, comprising ₹5 lakh from the Forest Department, ₹4 lakh from the Revenue Department's Disaster Management Fund, and ₹2 lakh from the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) Workers' Fund.