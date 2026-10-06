Kumbala, Kasaragod: Causing immense distress to pedestrians, auto rickshaws of late have been encroaching on the town’s footpaths and remain parked there waiting for passengers. While specific areas have been designated for auto rickshaws' parking along the roadside, the vehicles are frequently driven onto the footpaths. As a result, commuters, including students and the elderly, are forced to walk on the roads, literally risking their lives.

The High Court council had unanimously called for a complete halt to roadside commercial encroachments and parking, and for the protection of pedestrians' rights. However, these directives are being treated with utter disregard, as the illegal activities continue unabated in Kumbla town. With autos occupying both the roads and the footpaths, Kumbla experiences severe traffic congestion during peak hours.

Because vehicles are lining the footpaths, pedestrians are compelled to step onto the roads, often putting themselves directly in the path of moving traffic. This is a route frequented daily by many, including school children. Despite existing court orders, locals allege that this unauthorized parking persists with the active complicity of the authorities.