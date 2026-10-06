Thrissur: The Nedupuzha Police on Tuesday took eight people into custody over suspected immoral activities at a house near Veliyaalukkal Welcome Auditorium. The accused are Mibin (27) from Cheerachi, Ollur; Shari (48), a native of Thodupuzha; Bhavani (32) and Bhanupriya (31), both from Thenkurissi; Arlishe (21) and Rabiyan (28), both from West Bengal; Sundari (30), a native of Kolkata; and Shiny (38), from Kollam.

The inspection was carried out around 12 noon at a building owned by Antony James Alukka of Global Heat Treatment and Services Ltd., Karnataka. The building had been rented to Lisy (57), a native of Talappilly.

Lisy, who allegedly led the group, was not present when the police conducted the inspection. Police also recovered ₹18,000 in cash and nine mobile phones from the premises during the inspection. Further investigation is underway.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, the activities appear to be recent. The residents grew suspicious of the constant movement at the residence and informed officials," police told Onmanorama. "The group has been detained, and an FIR will be registered under necessary sections. The arrests will also be recorded soon," police added. Further probe regarding the incident is underway.