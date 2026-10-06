The Kerala government has launched the 'Dakshayani' self-employment scheme to empower Scheduled Caste (SC) women by securing employment and stable income opportunities. Named in honour of Dakshayani Velayudhan, the sole Dalit woman in the Constituent Assembly of India and a pioneering social reformer, the initiative aims to foster entrepreneurship among marginalised communities.

Financial assistance of up to ₹10 lakh for women-led groups

Under this scheme, eligible groups can secure funding to kickstart new business ventures or scale existing ones. Applications are open to self-help groups (SHGs) comprising at least five SC women. The group must be registered with the District Registrar Office or Kudumbashree institutions. For business models with a project cost of up to ₹15 lakh, the government will provide financial assistance of up to 75% of the total cost, capped at a maximum of ₹10 lakh. This capital will be disbursed in two instalments directly into the beneficiaries' bank accounts after a rigorous verification process by the Scheduled Castes Development Department, which will also monitor the progress of these ventures.

Strict new ration card deactivation rules under Smart PDS

In a separate administrative update, the state government has announced that ration cards that remain inactive for six consecutive months will be deactivated under the Smart PDS project. Once deactivated, the monthly ration supply to these cardholders will be suspended. However, a 90-day grace period is provided during which the card can be reactivated if at least one member completes their e-KYC verification. To claim the entire monthly ration allowance, all members registered on the card must complete the e-KYC process. Failing this, rations will only be distributed for members who have completed their KYC. The verification can be completed using the e-POS machines at local ration shops. If the e-KYC is not completed within the 90-day window, the ration card will be permanently cancelled.

Hefty ₹5000 fine for illegal vehicle modifications

Furthermore, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) is intensifying its crackdown on unauthorised vehicle modifications, commonly done for social media reels or aesthetic upgrades. A hefty fine of ₹5000 will be imposed for every single illegal modification detected. Following directives from the High Court of Kerala, the MVD has been ordered to step up on-road inspections. The High Court reiterated that vehicles must strictly be driven in the exact condition and design certified by the manufacturer, making any aftermarket changes highly punishable under the law.