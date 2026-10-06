Olavakkode: A short circuit triggered by a lightning strike destroyed household appliances. A major disaster was averted as no one was home at the time. The lightning strike caused extensive damage at the home of M. Gafoor, who lives on rent in the Puththanpuraykkal Road area of Olavakkode.

The family earns its livelihood by going door-to-door selling clothes, and all the textiles they had stored at home for their business were also destroyed in the fire.

Gafoor's wife, M. Rashiya, had been recuperating from an illness at their elder daughter's home in Shankhuvarammet, where the family was staying. It was yesterday morning, at 11:30 AM, when Rashiya and her daughter G Hazeena returned home, that they discovered a broken window.

They then found the interior of the house burnt to ashes. KSEB (Kerala State Electricity Board) officials, who conducted an inspection, informed the family that the damage was likely caused by the lightning strike.

Gafoor, whose leg strength has been diminished by an illness, has been selling tea from his bicycle for the past 12 years. Furniture, clothing, and electrical appliances were all destroyed in the fire. Municipal authorities have since visited the residence.