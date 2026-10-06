Malappuram: 'You are the next Messi.' These were the encouraging words of Minister OJ Janeesh to young Muhammed Nafal over a phone call after the minister watched the schoolboy's stunning football skills and the electric atmosphere of his match on Instagram. The heartwarming conversation mirrors the thoughts of millions of social media users who have watched the young prodigy in action.

A fifth-grade student at Kanmanam AMUP School, Nafal has become an overnight internet sensation. His magical footwork took place during an inter-school football tournament organised for schools in Valavannur Panchayat in February. Nafal's team went on to win the championship, but it was his individual genius that stole the show.

An overnight viral sensation

The video of the match, captured and shared on social media by school alumnus Muhammed Rishad Chevapra, has rapidly clocked over 6.5 million views. Football enthusiasts across the country have been left spellbound by the young boy's agility, control, and poise on the pitch, with many predicting a bright future for the young player.

Nurturing raw talent

A die-hard fan of the Argentina national football team, Nafal’s tryst with football began when he was just in the first grade. Recognising his passion and innate talent early on, his school teachers ensured he got ample opportunities to play. Under the guidance of Headmistress N Jayasree, the school's teachers themselves stepped up to coach and mentor the young boy, helping him hone his skills.

A surprise call from the minister

As the video continues to gather millions of views, congratulations have been pouring in for the young star. Youth Congress Tirur Mandalam President Asharaf Alathil visited the school to convey the state minister's appreciation. Shortly after, Minister Janeesh spoke directly with Nafal over a phone call, praising his incredible talent. During the conversation, the minister encouraged Nafal to focus on both his studies and his game, while also advising the headmistress to provide all necessary support to nurture his talent.

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Nafal is the son of Thuppath Sidheeque and Bushra, residing in Thuvvakkad Nelliparambu. With his natural flair for the game and the backing of his school and family, this young talent is surely one to watch for the future of Indian football.