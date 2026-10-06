Ernakulam: The roof and pillars of a school auditorium collapsed at Odakkali near Kothamangalam in Ernakulam on Tuesday, bringing the entire structure crashing to the ground.

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm at the Odakkali Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, after classes had ended for the day. All students had already left the school premises, averting what could have been a major disaster. No injuries were reported.

Visuals from the spot showed that the entire roof, along with the supporting pillars, had collapsed. The collapse occurred amid heavy rain and strong winds in the area.

An officer at the Kuruppampady Police station said that there were heavy winds in the area for hours, and they may have caused the structure to collapse. The incident has also raised questions about the structural strength and durability of the auditorium.