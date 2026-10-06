Thiruvananthapuram: For the CPM, which embarked on a corrective exercise following its electoral defeat, the action taken against E N Suresh Babu, former Palakkad district secretary, has become a double-edged sword. The CPM has not outright rejected the allegation that he was removed from the post following a complaint by a woman. At the same time, if it admits that disciplinary action was taken, it will have to explain the reason, which could lead to legal complications. Even if it cites organisational reasons, it will have to provide an explanation.

It is learnt that the complaint against Suresh Babu reached the party during the period between the Assembly election and the counting of votes. However, neither the state secretariat nor the state committee, of which Suresh Babu was a member, took up the complaint for discussion. Even after the election, no action was taken, following which the party received indications that the complainant might take the legal route.

The CPM will have to answer both legally and politically why such a complaint was not handed over to the police. When KPCC president Sunny Joseph received a complaint by email regarding Rahul Mamkootathil, he handed it over to the DGP under the CPM government. However, even while removing the district secretary, the CPM is maintaining ambiguity over the reasons and effectively keeping the police out of the matter.

The broader state committee had decided that merely carrying out corrective measures would not be enough; people must also be convinced that the party had indeed corrected itself. If Suresh Babu's removal is part of this corrective exercise, the question is how people can be convinced of this without being told the reason for his removal. The state secretariat is scheduled to meet on the 13th. Further action may be discussed either at that meeting or at the meeting held after the extended district committees conclude.

Committee exists; no complaints

Although the CPM constituted an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) after the last party congress, not a single complaint has reached it so far. If complaints received by the party are referred to the ICC, any instance involving a criminal offence would naturally have to be handed over to the police. The complaint would also find a place in the ICC's records.